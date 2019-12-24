By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The former spokeswoman for a Massachusetts mayor who was arrested after police say she went on a destructive tirade at a casino pleaded to sufficient facts on Tuesday.

Marian Sullivan, former communications director for Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, had her case continued without a finding for six months after she admitted to sufficient facts for a finding of guilty to a charge of destruction of property of less than $1,200. She had originally face a more serious charge of malicious damage of property, according to The Republican newspaper.

She was also ordered by a judge to write a letter of apology to the casino and to abstain from alcohol.

Sullivan, 27, was arrested at the MGM Springfield casino last month after authorities say she damaged property at a casino restaurant and vandalized cars in a parking garage while intoxicated.

Sullivan’s lawyer, Mary Hurley, called her client’s behavior “aberrant and an anomaly.”

Sullivan’s behavior was the result of a bad reaction caused by mixing alcohol with a new medication, Hurley said.

Sullivan was put on administrative leave following her Nov. 17 arrest and resigned last week.

