WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman accused of pouring a hot drink on her 10-month-old foster child has been indicted on a criminal abuse charge.

Ashley Neal, 33, and her husband Ronnie Neal, 28, were indicted on first-degree criminal abuse Monday after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office determined the foster child suffered from previous abuse, news outlets reported.

Deputies responded to a McDonald’s in November where they were told Ashley Neal fell and spilled hot chocolate on the baby’ head.

Deputies said surveillance footage shows Neal poured the hot chocolate on the baby’s head, took several steps, then pretended to fall and brace herself. The baby was hospitalized with extensive burns from the 150-degree (66-degree Celsius) liquid.

Deputies also said the baby “sustained several injuries over a multiple-month period” and the parents covered up the injuries to prevent social services from seeing them.

It’s unclear whether the couple have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.

