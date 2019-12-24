By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Sexual assault survivors will be able to receive a free trip home after receiving medical care following their assault under a new law signed by New York’s governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said victims could also be taken to a shelter from the medical facility free of charge.

“This measure will provide some peace of mind and security at a time when victims are most vulnerable by helping ensure they get home or to a shelter safely,” the Democrat said in a statement.

Named the Safe Way Home Act, the legislation signed Monday will take effect in March.

State Sen. Julia Salazar, who sponsored the measure, said the law is an important victory for sexual violence survivors.

“Its creation was directly informed by one of our constituents who survived sexual violence,” she said in a statement.

Assemblyman Joseph Lentol said the law will ensure that survivors will not be burdened with paying for transportation home.

