Ronald Reagan was an eloquent president, that is for sure. Here is what he said in his Christmas message to the nation in 1981.

“On Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Christ with prayer, feasting, and great merriment. But, most of all, we experience it in our hearts. For, more than just a day, Christmas is a state of mind. It is found throughout the year whenever faith overcomes doubt, hope conquers despair, and love triumphs over hate,” Reagan told Americans that year.

“It is present when men of any creed bring love and understanding to the hearts of their fellow man. The feeling is seen in the wondrous faces of children and in the hopeful eyes of the aged. It overflows the hearts of cheerful givers and the souls of the caring. And it is reflected in the brilliant colors, joyful sounds, and beauty of the winter season,” he said.

“Let us resolve to honor this spirit of Christmas and strive to keep it throughout the year. Nancy and I ask you to join us in a prayer that prudence, wisdom, and understanding might descend on the people of all nations — so that during the year ahead we may realize an ancient and wondrous dream: peace on earth, goodwill toward men.”

A GIFT FOR THE GOP

Voter generosity has determined just who is naughty and nice in the political realm.

Consider that the Republican Party has raised $214.6 million so far this year, and the donations — most under $200 — are still coming in.

“It was historic — just not for Democrats,” observes Michael Joyce, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

Indeed. The Democratic Party has raised $83.6 million in the same amount of time and is several million dollars in debt.

“It’s not just our totals that are blowing the doors off of the Democrats. The impeachment vote energized our supporters so much that the Trump campaign and the RNC brought in $10 million in the first 48 hours after the impeachment vote. And the RNC and Trump campaign have added over 600,000 new small donors since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched this entire charade,” Mr. Joyce notes.

TINSEL TOWN

Fact: The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Americans dropped $1.9 billion on Christmas ornaments in the past year. Irony: 92.7% of the U.S. total imports of Christmas ornaments were from China.

Fact: Americans spent $499.4 million on Christmas tree lights in the last year. China led the way in sales, supplying 76% of the total U.S. imports of Christmas tree lights.

And in keeping with the season, the Census Bureau also wants you to know that more than a dozen places around America have Holly in their names, including Mount Holly, North Carolina (population 16,135), and Holly Springs, Mississippi (7,652).

There’s also Snowflake, Arizona (5,858); Santa Claus, Indiana (2,410); North Pole, Alaska (2,113); Noel, Missouri (I1,833); and — if you are familiar with a few famous reindeer — Dasher, Georgia (1,004), and Rudolph, Wisconsin (422).

TRUMP’S ARGUMENT GUIDE

Well, that’s one way to keep a campaign percolating during a busy holiday season.

President Trump’s reelection campaign has launched a new website meant to help devoted Trump fans to win arguments with “liberal friends, relatives, and snowflakes they encounter during the holidays.”

The outreach offers a dozen snappy talking points which include “The Trump economy is strong” to “Big government socialism” and “There was no quid pro quo.” Each topic comes with a how-to video to get the point across.

“Impeaching President Trump has always been an election tactic. Democrats have never accepted the results of the last election, so they’re trying to interfere with the next one. They will never give up,” the video for the “quid pro quo” argument advises.

“And, as President Trump says, the only think they will understand is a resounding defeat on election day,” the two-minute presentation concludes.

It’s all found at www.snowflakevictory.com.

“We’ve all seen the news articles about liberal snowflakes being afraid to see their MAGA relatives at Christmas or holiday gatherings, so the Trump campaign wants people to be ready,” says Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign national press secretary. “We’re not helping snowflakes avoid arguments — we’re helping Trump supporters win them. As 2019 draws to a close and 2020 approaches, President Trump and Americans are going to be winning, winning, and winning, and then winning some more.”

A RECIPE: WHITE HOUSE APPLE PIE

The White House pastry kitchen has shared its official recipe for “Classic Apple Pie” this year. Without further ado, here it is, verbatim from the source:

Ingredients: 8 Pink Lady apples, 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 1/4 cup dark brown sugar. 1/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 5 teaspoons of cornstarch and your favorite double-crust pie dough.

Directions: Peel, core and slice apples to 1/4-inch thickness. Combine first eight ingredients in a large bowl. Cover, and let sit for one hour. Pour mixture into a colander over a medium bowl to collect juices, and mix with the cornstarch.

Return apples to the large bowl and pour cornstarch mixture to coat apples. Place first piece of pie dough into a 9-inch greased pie dish. Add pie filling. Cover with second piece or prepared pie dough and crimp edges. Cut small slits in the center to make steam vents. Bake for 50-65 minutes at 385 degrees F, rotating occasionally, until crust is golden brown and filling tender.

Let cool before slicing.

POLL DU JOUR

• 89% of Americans celebrate Christmas.

• 81% say holiday greetings from other people are welcomed; 8% find the greetings offensive.

• 78% overall prefer to say “Merry Christmas.”

• 16% overall prefer to say “Happy Holidays.”

• 3% overall prefer “Season’s Greetings.”

Source: A SAINT LEO UNIVERSITY POLLING INSTITUTE SURVEY of 1,000 U.S. ADULTS conducted NOV. 13-18 AND RELEASED MONDAY.

• Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, happy holidays — and thank you for reading Inside the Beltway.

