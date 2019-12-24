By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man has been arrested following an overnight break-in and vandalism at a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Peter Ambrose, 34, was arrested for felony burglary and criminal mischief at the church’s Logan Temple, authorities said.

The Logan Police Department received a report of a break-in around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded and found a ladder against an exterior fence, authorities said.

TOP STORIES
'Awakening': Black voters 'abandoned' by Democrats warm to Trump
Virginia governor pushes bill to replace Robert E. Lee statue in U.S. Capitol
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection

Police initially could not find a suspect but said officers later found Ambrose in a locked room, authorities said in a statement.

Ambrose told officers he was upset he could not see his children during the Christmas holiday, and that no Latter-day Saint women wanted to date him, police said.

Interior damage included torn curtains, paintings removed from a wall, a fire extinguisher set off and smashed into a door vent, broken glass and windows, and an ax in a wall.

Police estimate the amount of damage to the temple to be $5,000.

No attorney was listed for Ambrose Tuesday morning and a lawyer who represented him in a previous case did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide