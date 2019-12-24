By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man wanted in a shooting outside a New Hampshire diner that injured two people turned himself into police on Tuesday.

Aweis Khamis, 21, was wanted on two counts of first degree assault and one count of reckless conduct in connection with a shooting that took place early Saturday outside the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. An argument turned violent and two men were shot, Manchester police said. Both were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Khamis was being held on preventative detention and will be arraigned after Christmas. It was unclear if Khamis has an attorney and a phone number for him could not be found.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said he was pleased that Khamis had turned himself into authorities and that it would make the community safer. “Everyone involved has worked tirelessly on this case and it is nothing short of remarkable. We cannot, and will not allow this type of behavior in our community,” he said in a statement.

