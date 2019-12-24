U.S. Army officials have identified Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble as the Special Forces soldier killed this week by a roadside blast in Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old member of the 7th Special Forces Group died Monday due to injuries received during the blast.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for his death.

“He was a brother to us, and a beloved family member to the Northwest Florida community,” Col. John Sannes, the group’s commander, said in a statement, Stars and Stripes reported. “We will honor our brother’s sacrifice and provide the best possible care to his family. We ask that you keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

Sgt. 1st Class Goble Washington was a Bronze Star recipient from Township, New Jersey.

A GoFundMe page for the soldier’s partner and daughter raised nearly $35,000 in less than 24 hours.

“We lost a true American hero yesterday,” the page says. “Anyone that crossed paths with Mike, was truly blessed. I have never met a soldier that was more passionate and patriotic than Mike Goble. He loved this country endlessly, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for it, fighting for our freedom. He leaves behind a beautiful daughter, Zoey, and his beautiful partner Jen, who has stood by his side all these years. Times are going to be very hard over the next few months. The last thing she needs to worry about is money; all donations will go directly to Jennifer Albuquerque to take care of herself and Zoey. Let’s do what we can to support this family, and do right by Mike.”

