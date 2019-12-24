CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a homicide after they say say a woman found her boyfriend dead of gunshot wounds in his home.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that its homicide detectives were called in Monday night to the home north of the city center.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend found him inside the home around 9:30 p.m. and called authorities.

Officers found the man shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.