By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a homicide after they say say a woman found her boyfriend dead of gunshot wounds in his home.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that its homicide detectives were called in Monday night to the home north of the city center.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend found him inside the home around 9:30 p.m. and called authorities.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Refugee paroled in California murder case, detained by ICE
'Awakening': Black voters 'abandoned' by Democrats warm to Trump

Officers found the man shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide