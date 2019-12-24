By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they’re investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 44-year-old woman dead.

Delaware State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred Monday evening about 8 p.m. in Georgetown.

The unidentified woman was walking on Zoar Road when she was struck by a vehicle. It continued driving in an unknown direction.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was dressed in dark closing. And there were no street lights in the area.

The Delaware State Police Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone with possible information about the vehicle that was involved to contact police.

