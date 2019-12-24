PHILADELPHIA (AP) - About 200 people were arrested and a large amount of drugs seized along with weapons in a big narcotics bust in north Philadelphia, police said.

The operation last week followed complaints by residents in the Fairhill and Kensington sections of the city, police said Tuesday.

Inspector Joe Fredericksdorf said heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized along with 21 guns and about $146,000 in cash.

Fredericksdorf said the operation at about 40 homes and street corners focused on dealers as opposed to users. He said the weapons will be tested to see if they have been involved in shootings.

Those arrested will face narcotics and weapons charges, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.