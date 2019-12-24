By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man charged with molesting two children was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

Kevin Marland, 38, of Providence, was arraigned in Providence District Court on charges of indecent solicitation of a child, first-degree child molestation sexual assault, and second-degree child molestation sexual assault.

He did not enter a plea. No defense attorney was listed in court records and he was referred to the public defender’s office.

TOP STORIES
No protests as Democrats whitewash their presidential debate
Michael Bloomberg suggests disarming minorities to 'keep them alive'
John Roberts raises Republican caution flags

Pawtucket police began investigating in November. Marland was charged after reporting to the police station to speak with detectives Monday, The Providence Journal reported.

The children were 8 and 6 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said. Marland and the children are “known to each other,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide