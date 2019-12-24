RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man accused in a homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation shot the victim in the back of the head after telling people about his desire to kill someone, according to the federal affidavit for his arrest.

Colton Bagola, 26, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear, 30, in a Pine Ridge apartment on Dec. 17. Bagola was arrested Friday in Rapid City after a brief standoff with law enforcement.

The affidavit cites witnesses who said they heard Bagola tell people he was “wanting to kill somebody” and he “needed to take a soul,” the Rapid City Journal reported. An autopsy showed that Bull Bear had been shot in the back of the head at close range.

An FBI agent responding to a 911 call found a shotgun underneath the kitchen table in the apartment and a trail of blood leading from the kitchen toward the living room. He found Bull Bear on the ground with his head and chest outside the doorway and the rest of his body inside the apartment.

