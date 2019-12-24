Rudy Giuliani, a Catholic, in a new interview said he was more of a Jew than liberal billionaire George Soros, who he accused of controlling one of the key witnesses in the recent impeachment hearings.

The former New York mayor is at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment case against President Trump, including being tied directly to the outser of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch,

Ms. Yovanovitch was the first witness to publicly testify in the impeachment hearings. Her testimony did not directly address the allegations of a quid pro quo — but Democrats argued her ouster cleared the way for Team Trump to pressure Ukrainian leaders to investigate 2006 election corruption and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden to ramp up.

Mr. Giuliani continued to be critical of her in his interview with New York Magazine — claiming she was an operative of George Soros, a major Democratic backer.

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” he said. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being,” the former mayor said.

His comments about Mr. Soros, who is the subject of a number of conspiracy theories, sparked a wave of backlash.

“Mr. Giuliani’s assertion that George Soros controls U.S. Ambassadors, employs FBI agents and is ‘hardly a Jew’ is baffling and offensive. Let’s be crystal clear: Mr. Giuliani is not the arbiter of who is Jewish and who is not, or what is anti-Semitic and what is not,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told The Daily Beast.

Mr. Giuliani recently returned from another trip to Ukraine, where he was looking for information to undermine the case against his client.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.