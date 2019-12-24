By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - Investigators charged a teenager in the killings of a mother and her 1-year-old son in South Carolina and are asking for help finding the suspect.

Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, is charged with two counts of murder after the shooting on Dec. 17. He has not been arrested.

Eight people were at 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson’s Graniteville apartment when someone standing near a car outside started shooting, Aiken County deputies said.

Jackson and her son were killed. A vehicle was hit by several bullets, but no one else was injured, investigators said.

The mother and son weren’t the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely gang-related, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said shortly after the killings.

Henderson may be armed and should be considered dangerous, according to a news release from deputies, who said more charges mat be filed.

A candlelight vigil to remember Jackson and her son has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Graniteville.

