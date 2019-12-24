President Trump praised America’s “tremendous warriors” Tuesday in a Christmas Eve video call with U.S. troops stationed around the world.

In wishing the service members a Merry Christmas and happy new year, the president extolled some of their achievements in 2019.

“You’re tremendous warriors, and we appreciate it so much,” he said in the call. “You kept the Taliban running scared. You are incredible people.”

Mr. Trump made the call from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he and his family are spending the holidays.

He also mentioned the pay raise the troops will get in January thanks to a year-end budget deal with Congress, joking that they can give the money back if they want.

The 3.1 percent pay raise for U.S. military members was part of the $1.4 trillion federal spending bill Mr. Trump signed Friday.

“You’ve earned it,” he said of the raise.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy new year,” Mr. Trump said.

