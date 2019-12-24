President Trump is taking another swing at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues, saying they only passed the trade deal between the United States, Mexico, and Canada because they needed to do something productive.

The president said other than passing the major trade overhaul, a campaign promise he had made to rework North American Free Trade Agreement, House Democrats had solely focused on impeachment before heading home for the holidays.

“The ONLY reason we were able to get our great USMCA Trade Deal approved was because the Do Nothing Democrats wanted to show that they could approve something productive in light of the fact that all they even think about is impeachment. She knows nothing about the USMCA Deal!” Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday.

His tweet comes after Mrs. Pelosi attempted to take credit last week for the major trade agreement.

“Of course we’ll take credit for it,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters. “It would have collateral benefit for the president. I don’t care about that. We had an opportunity to do something very important for America’s people.”

The House passed the deal following the chamber clearing two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump on a party-line vote, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

