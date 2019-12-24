The Democratic National Committee snubbed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii in a video message in which many of the party’s presidential hopefuls ask for support for the DNC’s Democratic Unity Fund.

The Fund features about a dozen hopefuls reading to the camera from a continuous script saying the party’s nominee — whoever it is — would need support from the Fund.

But Ms. Gabbard isn’t among the faces appearing in the video released Monday, a week after she voted “present” on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Her absence prompted entrepreneur Andrew Yang to ask on Twitter “where’s Tulsi.”

Mr. Yang deleted the tweet, saying he “was unaware of the criterion used” and that this had been brought to his attention by the “teams around us.”

The DNC did not respond to inquiries by the Hill on what criteria were used, and it wasn’t immediately obvious what the criteria were.

Prominent roles are played by such front-runners as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

By contrast, Ms. Gabbard did not meet the DNC’s criteria for inclusion in the most recent presidential debate.

But neither did Sen. Cory Booker and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, the latter of whom only entered the race last month, and they are in the video.

Also featured in the clip is billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who isn’t even trying to meet the debate-inclusion criteria because he is self-funding his campaign and eschewing donations from voters. He is faring better in polls than are Ms. Gabbard, Mr. Patrick and Mr. Booker.

