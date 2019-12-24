By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - An 85-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder and assault in the double shooting of her roommates earlier this month.

KOMO reports that Beverly Jenne is being held on $1 million bail and will be booked into jail when she is released form a Tacoma hospital.

Police report that dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman in her 30s around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19 saying she had been shot in her home.

Officers arrived to find two women in their 30s shot — one was dead. The other victim, her sister, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical, but stable, condition. She survived.

The surviving victim named an 85-year-old woman who also lived with them as the suspect. Police eventually found that woman as she was trying to strangle herself with an electric cord. She was taken to a local hospital.

Jenne’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.

