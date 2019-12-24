MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman who pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of her husband has asked to be released while she awaits trial.

According to police, Angela Auclair and her son Kory Lee George lured David Auclair to a parking lot where George shot him multiple times.

Prosecutors argued Monday that Angela Auclair was too dangerous to be released and have presented testimony that she could flee, WCAX-TV reported.

Witnesses testified that they fear they could be targeted by Auclair. Amanda Spanks said she overheard Auclair and her son discussing the murder and testified she would leave the state if Auclair were released.

Defense Lawyer Robert Sussman challenged the decision to withhold bail arguing that his client knew she was the subject of an investigation for months and did not flee.

George was in court last Friday and pleaded not guilty to murder , burglary and obstruction of justice charges .

