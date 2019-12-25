By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Richmond on Christmas morning, according to police.

Police responded to a call of a shooting on East Main Street on Wednesday, according to news sources. When officers arrived, they found found four adult victims. The Richmond Ambulance Authority declared one person dead at the scene and took another person to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

The other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries., according to the authority.

So far, police have made no arrests in the case.

