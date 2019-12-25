By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a call and found two adults who had been shot in legs.

Both victims were conscious and breathing. Police had no information about suspects.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to shooting about 2 miles to the east and found a man who had been shot in the stomach. He was conscious and breathing but police had no other information.

The Post-Dispatch also reports that before noon, police were called to a shooting at a bus stop near Fox Park, south of I-44 in east St. Louis. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded.

One was shot in the back of his right thigh. The second was shot in the left foot. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

About 15 minutes later, two 18-year old men were shot about 4 miles to the north, about six blocks from O’Fallon Park in east St. Louis.

One was not conscious when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other was shot in the foot and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

