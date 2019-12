LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Authorities were investigating the suspicious death of a boy in Laconia, the New Hampshire attorney general and state and local police said Tuesday.

They said there did not appear to be any threat to the public. The boy’s name was not released.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, WMUR-TV reported. No other details were released.

