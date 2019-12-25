CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A woman from Alaska has donated body armor to a Wyoming K9 officer, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bullet and stab protective vest for K9 officer Arie comes from a donation by Denise Nading of Anchorage, Alaska through a nonprofit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Nading made the donation in memory of Mel Nading, an Alaska State Trooper and pilot who died in a helicopter crash in March 2013 while returning from rescuing a stranded snowmobiler in Talkeetna, Alaska, according to news reports.

The vest is embroidered with: “In memory of Mel Nading, Pilot of Helo 1,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Arie, who joined the sheriff’s office this fall, is trained in narcotics detection, suspect tracking and apprehension, building search and officer protection.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.