By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A single-vehicle crash killed four people in Ohio Wednesday morning and sent three others with critical injuries to the hospital.

The fiery accident happened around 11 a.m. in Dayton, with reports saying the impact broke the car in two.

Authorities aren’t releasing names of victims yet pending notification of family. Multiple medical crews responded and three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Dayton is about 68 miles (109 kilometers) west of Columbus. The crash comes during a tough year for the city, which experienced devastating tornadoes in May and a mass shooting in August.

