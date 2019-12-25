By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were dispatched to a southern Kansas City neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect.

TOP STORIES
China's test of sub-launched missile a threat to peace, retired captain warns
Trumps cheered at 'Candlelight Christmas Celebration,' later released video with well-wishes
You can bet on it: Bookmakers say Trump will win in 2020

The shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star. The count includes fatal police shootings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide