KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were dispatched to a southern Kansas City neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect.

The shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star. The count includes fatal police shootings.

