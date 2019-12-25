WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) - A Coffee Creek Correctional Facility corrections officer is accused of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin to inmates inside Oregon’s only women’s prison.

The Statesman Journal reports Richard Steven Alberts II and a convicted felon were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts of distribution of heroin.

Alberts, of Sherwood, remains employed at the Wilsonville prison and has been on administrative leave from Coffee Creek since June 6. He began working at the prison in 2017.

He was charged along with Joseph Lucio Jimenez, 27, of Gresham, a convicted felon previously arrested on attempted murder, weapons, domestic violence assault and witness tampering charges.

Alberts and Jimenez are alleged to have conspired with one another and others to distribute methamphetamine and heroin inside Coffee Creek.

After the indictment, Alberts was released pending a jury trial, which is scheduled for Feb. 25 before U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon.

Jimenez was in pre-trial custody on an unrelated felon in possession of a firearm charge when he was indicted in this case. He will remain in custody at the federal prison in Sheridan and will make his first appearance on these new charges at a later date.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.