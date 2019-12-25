By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Charleston police say a pedestrian died after she was struck by an elderly driver in a church parking lot and pinned between the car and a wall.

WCSC says authorities were called to Blessed Sacrament Church Wednesday morning. Police told the news station that the death is under investigation, and there were no immediate criminal charges.

The Catholic Diocese of Charleston said in a statement the incident was especially devastating on Christmas Day. It called for prayers for the victim and her family and everyone else who was affected.

TOP STORIES
China's test of sub-launched missile a threat to peace, retired captain warns
You can bet on it: Bookmakers say Trump will win in 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide