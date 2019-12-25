By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A former Walmart employee in Washington state pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up one of the stores and kill two managers, according to court records.

Roy Lee Maynard, 41, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment, The Yakima Herald reported Tuesday.

Maynard was recently fired from the Walmart in Yakima and sent texts to an assistant manager Dec. 10 saying he was going to blow up the building and kill two managers, authorities said.

TOP STORIES
Trump slams 'very unfair' treatment of Stone, Flynn; dodges pardon questions
China's test of sub-launched missile a threat to peace, retired captain warns
You can bet on it: Bookmakers say Trump will win in 2020

Maynard also said in the texts he would make the managers watch as he killed their families. Both managers told police they believed the threats, authorities said.

Maynard has no prior felony convictions, but Yakima police asked the court impose a high bail due to the victims’ fear of the suspect and severity of the threats, court records said.

Maynard was released on his own recognizance as part of the Yakima County Superior Court’s pretrial release program, records said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide