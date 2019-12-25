By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

MORROW, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting of a suspect by an Atlanta-area sheriff’s deputy.

The GBI says the Clayton County deputy attempted to pull a pickup truck over Tuesday afternoon in Morrow after learning it was connected to a wanted person.

The truck initially stopped, but then sped away before crashing. The GBI says the deputy opened fire, striking 24-year-old Donald Clark Wright. It did not provide additional details about the shooting.

GBI says Wright ran from the scene, but was apprehended minutes later.

Clayton County sheriff’s officials say Wright is expected to survive.

