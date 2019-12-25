By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found by a passer-by, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious death after the discovery of a man’s body in northeast Albuquerque around 9 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The man died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The man’s name was not immediately released and police did not say if there were any suspects in custody.

