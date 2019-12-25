By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found by a passer-by, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious death after the discovery of a man’s body in northeast Albuquerque around 9 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The man died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

TOP STORIES
Trumps cheered at 'Candlelight Christmas Celebration,' later released video with well-wishes
'Awakening': Black voters 'abandoned' by Democrats warm to Trump
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education

The man’s name was not immediately released and police did not say if there were any suspects in custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide