By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Six police officers who responded to an Ohio mass shooting over the summer were included in the White House Christmas message released Wednesday.

A one-minute video tweeted by First Lady Melania Trump shows images of the six officers as they were honored at the White House in September where they received the medal of valor, the nation’s highest public safety award.

Americans across the country are grateful for all men and women in uniform who keep people safe-“our military, our police and everyone in law enforcement,” Melania Trump, accompanied by President Trump, said over photos of military personnel and the Dayton officers.

Officers rushing to the scene of the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District neighborhood reached the suspect in half a minute and shot and killed him. A total of nine people died in the attack.

Earlier this month, the officers received the Outstanding Peace Officer of the Year award from the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association.

