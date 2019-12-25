By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - Three adults were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve while four young children were inside the home, authorities in Florida said.

The children were safely removed from the home after the shooting Tuesday night, Lakeland Police Capt. Ed Cain told reporters.

The three dead adults all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately identify them or say whether any of them were related to the children. All four of the children are believed to be younger than 10 years old, Cain said.

TOP STORIES
China's test of sub-launched missile a threat to peace, retired captain warns
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection

“It’s a very tragic situation on Christmas Eve that’s going to impact a lot of families,” Cain said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide