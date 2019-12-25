By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Kentucky are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Christmas eve.

News outlets report that Lexington police were called to an apartment building on Tuesday morning after getting reports of a shooting near the University of Kentucky.

According to the Fayette County coroner, 21-year-old Jonathan Meristil was shot multiple times inside the apartment.

Police have deemed Meristil’s death a homicide and are investigating the situation.

This is the 27th homicide in Lexington this year.

