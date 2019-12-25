By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a woman has been arrested after she was accused of dragging a dog behind a car.

Paducah Police tells news outlets that Jennifer Morris, 60, faces charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police say dispatchers received 911 calls on Monday that a dog was being dragged on a leash behind a car near Paducah Tilghman High School. The car eventually pulled into a fast food restaurant parking lot.

Police say they later identified Morris as the driver of the vehicle. She was reportedly arguing with bystanders when officers arrived at the scene.

According to a news release, “Morris was belligerent and refused to calm down” when approached by the officers.

The dog, whose name was not immediately known, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Morris is booked into the McCracken County Jail.

