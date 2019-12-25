NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The reward for information of a man charged with criminal homicide in a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar has increased to $42,500.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Michael Mosley, 23, should be considered armed and dangerous. Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men and wounded another, since identified as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. That man suffered wounds to his arm and eye.

News outlets report that Gov. Bill Lee authorized $10,000 to the reward contribution this week. A group of Nashville businesses have added $20,000 to that reward, as well as another $10,000 from popular sports journalist Clay Travis. The TBI is also offering $2,500 for information that will lead to Mosley’s arrest.

The attack started as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a man toward a woman at the bar, according to a statement by Nashville police. The woman was a friend of the victims, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

