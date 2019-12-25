By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A trial is set for Feb. 4 in Casper in the case of a Wyoming man charged with fatally shooting another man in the head this summer.

Seth Thomas Blackburn, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in federal court for the Aug. 4 death of Victor Dale Addison, KTWO-AM reported. The shooting happened “within Indian Country,” charging documents said.

Prosecutors allege Blackburn and two other men kidnapped Addison to intimidate, assault and murder him.

TOP STORIES
You can bet on it: Bookmakers say Trump will win in 2020
China's test of sub-launched missile a threat to peace, retired captain warns
'Awakening': Black voters 'abandoned' by Democrats warm to Trump

Blackburn, of Riverton, has pleaded not guilty and remains detained pending trial.

He was arrested two days after the fatal shooting for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Casper and pointing a rifle at the cashier’s boyfriend as he tried to retrieve the liquor. Blackburn faces state charges in that case.

___

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide