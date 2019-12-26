By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi teenager has been arrested on an aggravated assault charge after a stabbing at a Christmas party, sheriff’s officials said.

Tyler William Reed, 15, of Escatawpa, is being charged as an adult in the case, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release. The victim, David Michael Woodard , 37, of Lucedale, was stabbed in the chest while at Reed’s home for a Christmas get-together, the statement said.

Woodard, who is friends with Reed’s family, underwent surgery at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. His condition was not immediately available.

Reed was being held without bond in the Jackson County jail pending an initial appearance before County Court before Judge Mark Watts, news outlets reported. It was unknown if Reed has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The stabbing is still under investigation, Ezell said, adding that no motive for the attack has been found at this time.

