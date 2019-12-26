By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 18-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after a Christmas Day shooting in north St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened around noon Wednesday. The 18-year-old was shot in the head and another man was shot in the foot.

Police Chief John Hayden said the victims were in a car being chased by another car, but authorities were still trying to determine what prompted the shooting. Hayden said several shell casings found at the shooting scene indicated that an assault rifle had been used.

