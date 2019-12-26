By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say four people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle was struck by a man who was fleeing St. Paul police after allegedly firing shots into a bar.

The suspect is accused of shooting at the front door of Shadey’s Bar about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported. Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it before it crashed south of the St. Paul downtown airport.

The suspect is a convicted felon, police said, and a gun was recovered at the crash site.

No one at the bar was injured.

