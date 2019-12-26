PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg appointed Turner County State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman to a spot on the Open Meetings Commission on Thursday.

Ravnsborg made the appointment after Aurora County State’s Attorney John Steele retired and left the commission. The Open Meetings Commission consists of five state’s attorneys who oversee South Dakota’s open meetings laws. The state requires “official meetings” by government bodies to be open and accessibly to the public.

Hoffman became a state’s attorney in 2016 after working as a deputy state’s attorney.

In a statement, Ravnsborg said of Hoffman, “I have no doubt that she will apply her knowledge and experience to this new role on an already strong commission.”

