By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Prosecutors charged a 19-year-old Arkansas man with killing his mother and charged his father with trying to help him cover up the crime.

Carson Gregory Glover is in Pulaski County jail on a capital murder charge in the killing of his mother, Sonya Glover, according to arrest reports. She was found late Saturday lying in her blood on a couch in the family’s home in Sherwood, which is about 10 miles north of Little Rock. The reports do not indicate the cause of death.

William Gregory Glover, 55, is charged with hindering apprehension, according to the jail roster.

TOP STORIES
You can bet on it: Bookmakers say Trump will win in 2020
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
Biden's blue-collar job killing remark compared to Clinton's biggest misstep

According to the arrest reports, investigators obtained a voicemail from a family member that revealed William Glover yelling “You killed her” at his son. He then asked his son, “Where’s the murder weapon?”

William Glover told officers that he didn’t know what happened to his wife, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday.

The couple had been married for 34 years, county records show.

The father and his son were being held without bail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide