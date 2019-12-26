By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia lawmaker wants to narrow the definition of milk as something that comes only from a “healthy hooved animal.”

Virginia Beach Republican Del. Barry Knight is pushing legislation that would ban makers of increasingly popular products like soy milk and almond milk from marketing their products as “milk,” The Virginian Pilot reported.

Knight said he’s trying to protect the state’s dairy farmers and that his legislation is similar to what has passed in other states. Opponents of the legislation said the legislation is unnecessary and hurts competition.

TOP STORIES
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
You can bet on it: Bookmakers say Trump will win in 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. 'is not an advanced society'

Knight’s bill defines milk as the “lacteal secretion” from a list of animals that includes cows, water buffalo, sheep, goats, yaks, deer, reindeer, moose, horses and donkeys.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide