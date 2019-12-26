By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) - Charitable donations being collected by a Connecticut family through their annual holiday light display have been stolen, state police said Thursday.

Brooklyn homeowner Christopher Lambert reported the theft and vandalized donations box at around 7:45 a.m. Christmas morning, according to police.

Lambert said the family has operated the animated light display in front of their home for about 12 years to raise money for different charities. The light display is up from Black Friday through Christmas.

Lambert said this year’s donations were destined for Camp Quinebaug, a Connecticut summer camp for special needs individuals that hoped to use the money to buy a special swing for children in wheelchairs.

It’s not clear how much might have been stolen. Lambert told police the light show had raised a “fair amount of money” for the camp but was still short of its goal for the swing.

He added the theft upset his children and “put a damper on their Christmas.”

State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

