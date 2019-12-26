By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) - One person was fatally shot and two others wounded during a Christmas night shooting in the Iowa City suburb of Coralville, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found three adults suffering from gunshots. They were taken to hospitals, and one of the people died, police said.

The names of those involved haven’t been released. No arrests have been reported.

