President Trump said Thursday the impeachment crusade against him has made it difficult to deal with foreign leaders.

In a tweet, the president said the allegations he has faced from House Democrats over the past few years — alleged collusion with Russia and the pending impeachment over his call with the Ukrainian president — has made it hard to do business as he has had to constantly defend himself.

“Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president also took a swing at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the homeless population in her district — and in California altogether, launching a few tweets against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California leads the nation with the number of homeless people.

“Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!” the president tweeted.

In a tweet earlier this week, the president said if Mr. Newsom can’t fix the problem, then the federal government will have to step in to help.

