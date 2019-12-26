By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A former Walmart employee has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up the chain’s West Valley outlet and kill two store managers.

The Yakima Herald-Republic report s that Roy Lee Maynard, 41, entered the plea Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Yakima County Superior Court.

Prosecutors charged Maynard with making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment in connection with the Dec. 10 incident. He is out on his own recognizance as part of the court’s pretrial release program.

TOP STORIES
Woman whose husband was killed in gun-free zone fights red-flag laws
You can bet on it: Bookmakers say Trump will win in 2020
Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he tried to extort $25M from Nike, prosecutors say

Maynard, who had been recently fired from the West Valley Walmart, sent texts to an assistant manager at the store saying he was going to blow up the building and kill two managers, according to a police probable cause affidavit.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide