By Associated Press - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Florida deputies responding to a 911 call shot a person who pointed a gun at them, authorities said.

The unidentified person was shot Wednesday by the deputies in Ocala, Florida, according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were uninjured. The condition of the person who was shot wasn’t given.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided no further details in the statement.

