The news media is not keen on reporting positive news about President Trump and his administration. Yet Mr. Trump’s victories continue to pile up whether the press reports them or not. What follows is a small compendium of those significant and fact-driven victories, as reported in Inside the Beltway in the final weeks of 2019. Without further ado, a few recent examples:

• Oct. 16: Data from Moody’s Analytics, based on three different economic models, now predicts a bodacious win for President Trump in 2020.

“Trump looks likely to cruise to reelection next year under three different economic models Moody’s Analytics employed to gauge the 2020 race. Barring anything unusual happening, the president’s Electoral College victory could easily surpass his 2016 win over Democrat Hillary Clinton, which came by a 304-227 count,” CNBC finance editor Jeff Cox writes in his analysis of the Moody’s prediction, which also finds Mr. Trump winning in 35 states, including such key locales as Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

“If the economy a year from now is the same as it is today, or roughly so, then the power of incumbency is strong and Trump’s election odds are very good, particularly if Democrats aren’t enthusiastic and don’t get out to vote. It’s about turnout,” observes Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

• Nov. 5: Military veterans have consistently positive sentiments about President Trump — a dynamic factor that could come into play in the 2020 election. Indeed, military vets make up 13% of the entire voting population — and the vets feel pretty good about Mr. Trump.

A Pew Research Center survey released in July found that 57% of veterans approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing. Among Republican veterans, the number is an astonishing 92%.

“Approval of Trump does not differ significantly by era of military service. Looking specifically at veterans who served before 9/11 and those whose service extended beyond 9/11, nearly identical shares say they approve of the way Trump is handling his job as commander in chief. In addition, there is no significant gap in views between veterans who served as commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers or those who were enlisted,” the pollsters said.

• Nov. 6: A surprise demographic emerged in the 2016 election, and that was the 65 million people who marched to the polls and voted for President Trump, to the surprise of many flabbergasted analysts and pollsters. More importantly, Trump fans have not gone away, and neither has their enthusiasm.

“Trump supporters won’t be swayed — by anything,” declares New York Post analyst Bob Fredericks.

“Sixty-two percent of people who approve of the job President Trump is doing say that there would be nothing the commander in chief could do to shake their support, according to a Monmouth University poll,” writes Mr. Fredericks.

• Nov. 19: The news media has an appetite for the impeachment hearings against President Trump. This trend is not lost on voters, who must bear witness to relentless coverage that is often repetitive and loaded with the anti-Trump narrative of the day or strategic buzzwords like “collusion” and “bribery.”

Six-out-of-10 voters now agree that the impeachment hearings are “more important to the media” than to voters. Even 44% of Democrats agree with that. So says a new Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted after the first week of hearings ended.

• Dec. 3: Writer and historian Doug Wead has written “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency” — which relied on in-person interviews with the president himself, his family and staff. The author previously has interviewed six presidents, and now calls Mr. Trump “the most impactful president in modern American history” by virtue of his unwavering work ethic.

“President Trump has a powerful history, and it blows away anonymous accounts,” Mr. Wead tells Inside the Beltway, describing the Trump era as one of “stunning” and “beautiful” peace and prosperity. He also says Mr. Trump is transforming the office of the presidency thorough his hands-on approach and frank, independent communications to the public, which skirt the press via social media.

• Dec. 17: Americans are rejecting impeachment. A new CNN poll now reveals that support for the impeachment of President Trump has fallen by 5 percentage points in the last three weeks — dropping from 50% to 45% since Nov. 24. Another 48% say there is not enough evidence to impeach Mr. Trump, while 47% say he should not be impeached at all.

Support has dropped among Democrat voters by double-digits,” writes Daily Signal analyst Ryan Saavedra in review of the findings.

The numbers: Support for Mr. Trump’s impeachment and removal from office fell from 90% to 77% among Democrats. Meanwhile, out of eight major polls monitored by Real Clear Politics, only two now suggest that a bare majority of voters still think Mr. Trump should be impeached.

“Support for impeachment is officially underwater,” declares Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of Real Clear Politics.

• Dec. 23: The romance between American voters and the burgeoning Trump economy has intensified. The political implications are many — and none other than CNN spells things out.

“As 2019 comes to a close, the U.S. economy earns its highest ratings in almost two decades, potentially boosting President Trump in matchups against the Democrats vying to face him in next year’s election,” writes Grace Sparks, an associate producer for CNN.

It’s not just loyal Republicans who are swooning over the economy, though. A new poll from the network found that 76% of Americans say the economy is good, That includes 97% of Republicans, 88% of conservatives, 75% of independents, 80% of moderates, 62% of Democrats and 56% of liberals. Everybody’s pretty happy.

Another 68% overall say the economy will still be good a year from now. That includes: 89% of Republicans, 84% of conservatives, 68% of independents, 69% of moderates, 52% of Democrats and 48% of liberals. The CNN poll of 1,005 U.S. adults was conducted Dec. 12-15, right in the middle of the impeachment wars.

• Dec. 26: Three-out-of-four voters (73%) say Mr. Trump is unlikely to be forced out of the presidency, with 47% who feel it’s not at all likely, says a Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 voters conducted Dec. 22-23. Sixty percent of Democrats also see Mr. Trump’s removal from office as unlikely, as do 81% of Republicans and 78% of independents.

• Happy New Year, and thank you for reading Inside the Beltway.

